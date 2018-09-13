Voter Engagement at UIC

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

With election season approaching, we write to remind you that UIC will be continuing its tradition of celebrating National Constitution Day and National Voter Registration Day. These events, respectively taking place on September 17th and September 25th, will provide members of the UIC community with opportunities to register to vote and with resources for making informed decisions about issues and candidates. UIC will also be hosting early voting in Student Center East in the run-up to the November general election. For a complete list of election-related events and activities, please see below or visit the website of UIC’s office of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement.

As always, we encourage you to register to vote if you have not already done so, and to visit the polls on November 6th.

Go Flames – and go vote!

Theresa E. Mintle

Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

______

Register to Vote

If you have not yet registered to vote, sign up for TurboVote at vote.uic.edu and you will receive a completed registration form with a pre-addressed stamped envelope. Registering to vote is as simple as signing a form, sealing an envelope, and mailing it in. You also may be able to register online depending on your home state residency. If you are a resident of Illinois, you are in luck – you can register online until October 21, 2018.

Receive Text and Email Reminders

If you are already registered to vote, you can also sign up for TurboVote at vote.uic.edu to receive text and email reminders. Stay up to date with early-voting/election day reminders, along with polling place notifications.

Non-Partisan Resources on Candidates

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: www.lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: voteforjudges.org

Key Dates to Remember

September 17: Constitution Day: SCE 302 (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM)

September 25: National Voter Registration Day: Quad (11:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

October 9: Last Day to Register via Paper (Illinois Residents)

October 21: Last Day to Register via Online (Illinois Residents)

October 31: Early Voting: SCE 613 (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

November 1: Early Voting: SCE 613 (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

November 2: Early Voting: SCE 613 (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

November 6: Midterm Election Day

November 6: Election Day Results Watch Party: Inner Circle (7:00 PM)

UIC’s Civic Engagement Commitment

Historically, voter turnout for midterm elections have been lower in comparison to their counterpart and this is no exception for UIC. In 2014, only 18.9% of students came out to cast their votes during the midterm season. This year, we are aiming to exceed this percentage and show the country that UIC students are #AllIn4Democracy! Help us achieve this goal by being proactive about the upcoming election. Get registered – and go VOTE!

For more information, please contact:

Michael Crumbock

crumbock@uic.edu