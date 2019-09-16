Voter Engagement at UIC

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

With election season approaching, we write to remind you that UIC will be continuing its tradition of celebrating National Constitution Day and National Voter Registration Day. These events, respectively taking place on September 17th and September 24th, will provide members of the UIC community with opportunities to register to vote and with resources for making informed decisions about issues and candidates. For a complete list of election-related events and activities, please visit the website of UIC’s office of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement.

As always, we encourage you to register to vote if you have not already done so. In the 2016 presidential election, UIC achieved a voter turnout rate of 55% – a marked increase over our turnout rate in 2012. Let’s keep that momentum going in 2020.

Go Flames – and go vote!

Theresa E. Mintle

Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

______

Register to Vote

If you have not yet registered to vote, sign up for TurboVote at vote.uic.edu and you will receive a completed registration form with a pre-addressed stamped envelope. Registering to vote is as simple as signing a form, sealing an envelope, and mailing it in. You also may be able to register online depending on your home state residency.

Receive Text and Email Reminders

If you are already registered to vote, you can also sign up for TurboVote at vote.uic.edu to receive text and email reminders. Stay up to date with early-voting/election day reminders, along with polling place notifications.

Non-Partisan Resources on Candidates

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: www.voteforjudges.org

Key Dates

Illinois – Presidential Primary Election

Early Voting On-Campus for Chicago Residents: March 11-13, 2020

Primary Election Day: March 17, 2020

General Election Day: November 3, 2020

For questions, please contact the Office of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at slce@uic.edu or the Office of Public and Government Affairs at govt@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Crumbock

crumbock@uic.edu