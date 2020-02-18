Voter Engagement at UIC

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

With election season fast approaching, we write to remind you that the Illinois primary will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Kindly consider registering to vote if you have not already done so. UIC has made huge strides in voter registration in recent years and we are determined to keep up the momentum.

In November 2019, the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge recognized UIC as having the “Best Campus Action Plan” in the nation for 2018 and awarded us a gold seal for having a campus voting rate between 40% and 49% in the 2018 midterm. UIC also led the nation in number of new student voter registrations in 2019 and ranked third in percentage of undergraduate students registered to vote.

We are pleased to announce that early voting will again be available on the UIC campus. Early voting will take place from March 11 until March 13 in Room 613 of UIC Student Center East between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. You must reside in the City of Chicago to vote on campus. Resources for voters who live outside the city are provided below.

For a complete list of election-related events and activities, visit the website of UIC’s Office of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement.

Go Flames – and go vote!

Theresa E. Mintle

Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

______

Register to Vote

The deadline to register to vote in Illinois is February 18 although “grace period” registration will be available from February 19 until Election Day. Illinois residents may also register to vote online through March 1. Alternatively, you can sign up through TurboVote at vote.uic.edu and receive a completed registration form with a pre-addressed stamped envelope. Registering to vote is as simple as signing a form, sealing an envelope, and mailing it in.

Receive Text and Email Reminders

If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders through TurboVote at vote.uic.edu. Stay up-to-date with early voting/Election Day reminders and polling place notifications.

Vote by Mail

Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name, or apply to vote by mail.

Non-Partisan Resources on Candidates

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: voteforjudges.org

Government Resources

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

______

For questions, contact the Office of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at slce@uic.edu or the Office of Public and Government Affairs at govt@uic.edu.

