Voting at UIC

Dear students, faculty and staff,

With the arrival of warmer weather and – for many – much-needed vacations, I write to remind you that the work of civic and democratic engagement continues at UIC throughout the summer season. The State of Illinois’ primary election will take place Tuesday, June 28, with early voting being held at UIC from Wednesday, June 22, through Friday, June 24. Details are provided below. We strongly encourage you to go to the polls and make your voices heard. UIC has emerged as a national leader in voter participation and this is no time to let up on our efforts.

In 2021, Washington Monthly placed UIC on its Honor Roll as one of the best universities for student voting in the nation for the fourth consecutive time. The university garnered two further recognitions last year – we were again named a Voter Friendly Campus by NASPA, the national organization of student affairs administrators in higher education, and the Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project, and also received the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge’s Champion Campus Award for Best Action Plan for Public 4-Year Institutions.

Please consult the website of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement for a run-down of election-related events and deadlines. For other questions, contact the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy at govt@uic.edu.

Get involved – and go Flames!

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Register to Vote

If you have not yet registered to vote, or need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do so by visiting vote.uic.edu. Visit the non-partisan Campus Vote Project for information about voting for all 50 states.

Serve as an Election Judge

Per Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as a judge of election. Further information is available on the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Early Voting

Early voting will take place at UIC from Wednesday, June 22, through Friday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The polling place is located in Room 613 in the Tower at the north end of Student Center East. You must reside within the City of Chicago to vote on campus. Resources for voters who live outside the city are provided below. Voters are encouraged (but not required) to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose.

Vote by Mail

Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name, or apply to vote by mail. June 23 is the legal deadline to apply to vote by mail. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Primary Election Day Voting

If your permanent place of residence is near the UIC Dorin Forum, you may be able to vote or register in that facility on June 28. To confirm your polling place for voting or registering June 28, please visit the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Voting at the Forum will take place June 28 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Again, voters are encouraged (but not required) to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose.

Receive Text and Email Reminders

If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders at vote.uic.edu. Stay up-to-date with early voting/Election Day reminders and polling place notifications.

Government Resources

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

Non-Partisan Resources on Candidates

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: voteforjudges.org

For more information, please contact:

Mick Crumbock

crumbock@uic.edu