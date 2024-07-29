Water shutdown Aug. 8-10 in four campus buildings

Dear students, faculty and staff,

A planned water shutdown will take place on Aug. 8, 9 and 10 and affect the following buildings:

Richard J. Daley Library

Lecture Center F

Grant Hall

Stevenson Hall

Domestic water service will be affected, and water will be unavailable in restrooms, kitchenettes and water fountains. No other utilities or services will be affected, including building fire-protection systems. During the shutdown, you may use nearby restroom facilities and water fountains in Student Center East and University Hall.

The Daley Library will be closed during this period. Physical collections such as books, maps and special collections and university archive materials will be inaccessible. Circulation and the interlibrary loan office also will be closed.

The library will resume normal operations on Monday, Aug. 12, with regular hours.

However, the Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago will be open, with access to computers and study space on Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9. In addition, all electronic collection materials and services will be available through library.uic.edu.

For questions or more information, contact the Chat with a Librarian service at library.uic.edu.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu