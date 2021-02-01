Welcoming Dean Rhea Ballard-Thrower to UIC

Dear Colleagues,

Please join me today in welcoming Rhea Ballard-Thrower on her first day as UIC’s University Librarian and Dean of Libraries. Dean Ballard-Thrower comes to us most recently from Howard University where she served as the Executive Director of the Howard University Library System and as a member of the Howard University law faculty. At UIC, Dean Ballard-Thrower will also hold the rank of Professor in the University Library and will hold an affiliate faculty position at the UIC John Marshall Law School.

Welcome Dean Ballard-Thrower!

I want to take this opportunity to thank Dean Karen Colley, who has served as the Interim Dean of Libraries for the past 6 months, while also continuing as Dean of the Graduate College. Dean Colley was fully active in both roles and in so doing, successfully carried out an extraordinary act of service to the Libraries and to all of UIC.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu