Welcoming Dr. Erin Sanders O’Leary to UIC

Dear Colleagues,

I am pleased to share that Dr. Erin Sanders O’Leary officially joined UIC as the inaugural Executive Director of the new UIC Center for Teaching Excellence on July 1. Dr. O’Leary comes to us from UCLA where she served as the Director of UCLA’s Center for Education Innovation and Learning in the Sciences. In this role, she worked in collaboration with faculty across the campus to inspire change in teaching practices and provide resources to support transformation of the teaching culture.

The Center for Teaching Excellence will be housed in the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs. Dr. O’Leary, along with her soon-to-be-created team, will build a highly interactive Center to support all members of the UIC community who have a teaching role, including faculty and teaching assistants. In the coming weeks, she will be reaching out to colleges and departments in order to become more familiar with the university and the types of teaching support that is most needed. You can reach Dr. O’Leary at esoleary@uic.edu.

Please join me in welcoming Erin O’Leary to UIC!

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu