Welcoming the New Dean of the College of Education

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

I am pleased to announce that Dr. Kathryn Chval has joined UIC as the new Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2021, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Dr. Kathryn Chval is an experienced leader and a renowned scholar with more than 60 research publications, including 18 books, and more than $20 million in external funding, including the prestigious NSF Early Career Award. She received her Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and most recently served as a Professor of Mathematics Education at the University of Missouri. While at the University of Missouri, Dr. Chval served in a variety of leadership roles including Dean and Joanne H. Hook Dean’s Chair in Educational Renewal, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, and Co-Director of the Missouri Center for Mathematics and Science Teacher Education.

Prior to joining the University of Missouri, Dr. Chval was the Acting Section Head for the Teacher Professional Continuum Program at the National Science Foundation (NSF) where she oversaw a $56 million budget. In recognition of her leadership, Dr. Chval has received the Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators Early Career Award and National Science Foundation Director’s Award for Program Management Excellence. With continuous funding from NSF since 1995, Dr. Chval has a proven track record of leadership and scholarship that will be an asset to the College of Education and the University of Illinois Chicago.

I extend my gratitude to the chair of the search committee, Dean Michael Pagano, and the committee for their excellent work. I also thank and acknowledge Dr. Marc Van Overbeke for his tremendous dedication and energy, serving as Interim Dean of the College of Education since June 16, 2020.

Please join me in welcoming Dr. Chval!

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu