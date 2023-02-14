Well-being and safety resources for the UIC community

Dear faculty, staff and students,

We grieve with Michigan State University students, faculty and staff following the campus tragedy that took lives and critically injured others, and we are devastated by another senseless act of gun violence.

As a member of the university community, if you need support there are several resources available for your health, safety and well-being.

Support resources

Students who need mental health, personal, emotional, social or life balance support may utilize the Counseling Center, Office of the Dean of Students and the Wellness Center.

Employees may take advantage of mental health resources provided by the University of Illinois System Human Resources and the UIC Employee Assistance Service.

Safety resources

Cultivating a safe living and learning environment is a collaborative effort and one that requires us to care for each other.

Like campuses across the country, the UIC Office of Preparedness and Response provides plans, trainings and exercises to prepare for and respond to emergency events that may occur on campus, including active threat situations.

UIC Police continuously patrol the campus 24/7, with special attention being given to residence halls, the hospital, clinics and parking facilities. Our community can expect to see more UIC Police on foot patrols throughout campus this week, and officers are always willing to answer any questions you may have.

If you have not already downloaded the UIC Safe App, we strongly encourage you to do so. This free security tool lets you share your location and provides direct access to UIC Police and first responders in an emergency. You can download the app using the links below:

As a reminder, walking safety escorts are available 24/7, and Night Ride transportation services are available seven days a week, 365 days a year, between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the Chicago campus.

If you feel there is an imminent threat to you or anyone else on campus, please call UIC Police at 312-355-5555 or 911.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Kevin Booker

Chief of Police