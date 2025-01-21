Well-being, safety and support resources for our community

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As we begin a new year and semester filled with promise, change and uncertainty, we want to take a moment to reaffirm our mission, our values and our commitment to fostering an inclusive community.

Whether you are a student, faculty or staff, we are here to support you. UIC is committed to nurturing a safe, welcoming and vibrant learning environment. You are encouraged to take advantage of the resources and support services available to enhance your personal well-being, your safety on campus and your academic experience.

Supportive services and well-being

Comprehensive resources are available for students, faculty and staff who need assistance:

Safety

Cultivating a safe living and learning environment for our community is a collaborative effort that requires respect and care for each other. Please use UIC’s safety tools and campus resources, including the UIC Safe app, walking safety escort, Night Ride transportation services and the Safe Exchange Zone.

If you see something that raises concern or need law enforcement assistance, call UIC Police at 312-355-5555 (emergency) or 312-996-2830 (non-emergency).

Together, we can ensure a secure and thriving environment at UIC. Please be kind to yourself and take care of each other.

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Charu Thakral

Interim Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Engagement

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu