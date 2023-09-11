West campus chilled water outage

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to a major leak in the chilled water distribution system to the west side of campus, Utilities and Energy Services has shut down chilled water service to buildings in the area this morning. The affected buildings are:

Benjamin Goldberg Research Center (933 BGRC)

College of Nursing (936 NURS)

UIC Sport and Fitness Center (953 SFC)

Student Center West (938 SCW)

Auxiliary Services Refrigeration Plant (954 ASRP)

Single Student Residence (951 SSR)

Polk Street Residence Hall (937 PSRH)

Student Residence Hall (923 SRH)

To make the necessary repairs, the area near the College of Nursing and Arthington Mall will need to be excavated. Utilities locating services will be arriving on site to identify other underground utilities in the area to be excavated.

The sidewalk east of the College of Nursing will be closed to pedestrian traffic to facilitate the arrival of excavation equipment. Fencing will be placed along the walkway to ensure the safety of passersby and contain excavation debris.

In addition, all vehicles parked in the College of Nursing loading zone must be removed. UIC Police will also block off the alley to prevent entry.

We expect chilled water service to be restored later this week. In the meantime, please avoid this area if possible until the situation has been resolved. If you have any questions, please contact the Facilities Management service desk at 6-7511.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation as we make the necessary repairs.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Mike Roy

Director, Utilities and Energy Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu