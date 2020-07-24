West Campus Commuter Survey

As UIC staff and faculty begin to return to campus in significant numbers during Phase Four and the fall semester, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services (OVCAS) wants to understand how people plan to commute. Travel patterns have been dramatically disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, making it difficult to anticipate how people will travel to campus.

OVCAS has developed a survey which is intended to help UIC support faculty and staff who work on the west side of the campus as we look at the rest of 2020 and beyond. The survey can be found at https://go.uic.edu/WestCampusCommute. It will close on Friday, July 31, and should take about two minutes to complete.

If you have questions, please contact Franny Ritchie at fritch2@uic.edu.

Your participation is greatly appreciated.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services