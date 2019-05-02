West campus power outage

Dear Campus Community,

The University west campus experienced an outage which caused the loss of electrical, steam, phone and network systems affecting most buildings on the west side of campus beginning at 2:40 a.m., May 1.

As of 5:30 a.m., all power was restored to most west campus buildings but some isolated phone or network outages may persist. Two buildings remain without electrical power:

Eye and Ear Infirmary, 1855 W. Taylor St. (902 Building)

Lions of Illinois Eye Research Institute, 1905 W. Taylor St. (957 Building)

Our Facilities Operations teams continue to work to restore power to these remaining facilities. In the event that your building continues to experience issues related to this outage please contact Facilities Customer Support at (312) 996-7511.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services