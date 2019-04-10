What can I do with an English degree?

Six UIC alumni returned to campus April 10 to give insights on their careers after receiving an English degree.

The UIC English department hosted “Lunch and Learn with English Alumni” in the Daley Library, where alumni provided advice and answered questions about their careers from current students.

Alumni presenters included:

Joan Maguad ’16, marketing strategist at The Marketing Store

Tony Smith ’18, events director at Hope for the Day

Nathan Oelker ’14, mapping department analyst at Vivid Seats/events manager for Paramount Events

Sagashus Levingston ’04, founder/CEO and author, Infamous Mothers

Michelle Skinner ’13, faculty research assistant director at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago

Amy Affelt ‘19, consulting director/director of database research worldwide at Compass Lexecon

“It’s my pleasure to give advice and answer questions for current students,” Oelker said. “I remember what it was like being in their shoes.”

During the event, participants rotated from table to table, talking in small groups with an alum. Graduates answered questions, spoke of their career paths and progress, chatted with students about their UIC experience, and more. Participants also had the opportunity to network and make connections, as well.

“I thought the Lunch and Learn with English Alumni was a very informative event that highlighted the importance of networking and internship, and having the self-confidence to do these things,” said Elizabeth Ganzer, an English major at UIC. “It also showed me that majoring in English doesn’t limit you to only a certain amount of job prospects, but it is, in fact, very versatile.”