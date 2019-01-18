Winter Weather Reminder

Dear Members of the Campus Community:

The residential, health care and research aspects of UIC operations make it impossible to close the entire campus. In rare circumstances, severe weather conditions may result in a change or cancellation of:

scheduled classes

“non-essential” university operations

university events or programs

Students, faculty and staff who are signed up for UIC ALERT will receive an SMS/text message notification about such a change or a cancellation on their mobile device. Notification will also be posted to the UIC.edu homepage and on the UIC Facebook and Twitter accounts.

We continually monitor weather and road conditions throughout the area. During snow and ice storms we work diligently to keep the Chicago campus open and accessible. This involves work around the clock to clear the building entrances, streets, sidewalks and parking lots. Priority for snow and ice removal is always given to the hospital and ambulatory care areas, ADA entrances and parking spaces for persons with disabilities, emergency routes, and public walkways.

Temporary closures of some parking lots and the top decks of parking structures may be required to allow snow and ice to be safely removed. We may ticket or tow vehicles that disregard these closures. Depending on weather conditions — a heavy snow, blowing wind, ice, and the timing of the storm — it may take a few days to completely clear the campus and trash removal and recycling pickups may be delayed.

Use the 24/7 phone number, 5-SNOW (312-355-7669) to report any snow- or ice-related problems on campus. Please provide the following information: location, time, and a phone number or e-mail address for follow-up, if desired.

Your patience and consideration are appreciated while our crews do their best to clear snow and ice.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

ovcas@uic.edu