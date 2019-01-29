Winter Weather Update Regarding Wednesday Operations

Dear Members of the Campus Community:

University leaders are closely monitoring the weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Based on the current forecast, we expect that the Chicago campus will maintain normal operations tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 29.

We will continue to assess the weather for Wednesday, Jan. 30, throughout the evening and early tomorrow. We intend to communicate any change in campus operations, including information about the cancellation of classes, by noon Tuesday.

Changes in operational status or cancellation of classes will be posted on the UIC.edu homepage and sent via UIC ALERT. Notification will also be sent by email and shared on the UIC Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The residential, health care, and research aspects of UIC operations make it impossible to close the entire campus. However, we are committed to the safety and well-being of our employees and students.

We are working diligently to clear building entrances, streets, sidewalks and parking lots across the campus. Priority for snow and ice removal is always given to the hospital and ambulatory care areas, ADA entrances and parking spaces for persons with disabilities, emergency routes, and public walkways.

Although the recent winter storm has ended, dangerously cold temperatures are expected to continue over the next couple of days so please remain sensitive to issues of safety. Continue to monitor forecasts and discuss with your supervisor the specific plans for your area.

Buses and shuttles will operate as scheduled, but delays are possible.

UIC Parking offers motorist assistance to faculty, staff, students and visitors who experience motor vehicle problems while parked on campus. This service is free of charge and includes jump starts, unlocking vehicles if your keys are locked in; and providing air for a flat tire. For assistance please call (312) 355-0555.

Your patience and consideration are appreciated during this ongoing winter weather event.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

ovcas@uic.edu