Women’s basketball announces league slate

The Flames will face each of their nine Horizon League counterparts twice this season, once at home and once on the road.

The conference slate begins at home with Northern Kentucky (Dec. 28) and Wright State (Dec. 30). The Flames will ring in 2019 on the road, facing Youngstown State on Thursday, Jan. 3 and Cleveland State on Saturday, Jan. 5.

Oakland and Detroit Mercy will blow into Chicago on Friday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 13, before the Flames depart for their longest road stretch of the season.

The five-game road series kicks off at IUPUI on Saturday, Jan. 19. The Flames will then move north to play defending Horizon League Champion Green Bay (Jan. 24) and Milwaukee (Jan. 26). The away stretch ends the following weekend with Wright State (Jan. 31) and Northern Kentucky (Feb. 2).

Back at home in the UIC Pavilion, the Flames will rematch with Cleveland State (Feb. 8) and Youngstown State (Feb. 10), and then get back on the road to face Detroit Mercy (Feb. 14) and Oakland (Feb. 16).

February finishes at home against IUPUI (Feb. 23) and Milwaukee (Feb. 28) and the regular season will come to a close on Saturday, March 2 at home against Green Bay.

The Horizon League also has announced the 2019 Motor City Madness bracket, which will feature eight teams beginning play in quarterfinal action on March 5-6 with the highest available seeds hosting. All quarterfinal game will be streamed live on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

The 2019 women’s championship game will take place March 12 starting at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

