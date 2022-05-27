Wood Street lane reopening delay

Dear students, faculty and staff,

For the past week, paving work along Wood Street has caused single lane closures between Taylor Street and just south of Fillmore Street. This work was scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. today.

However, due to weather-related delays, paving work will continue until the end of the day Tuesday, May 31. As a result, single lane closures and restricted sidewalk access on the south side of Taylor Street and east side of Wood Street will remain in effect.

Thank you for your patience as the contractor completes this project.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services