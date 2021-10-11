Wood Street Resurfacing

Dear students, faculty and staff:

Beginning between Oct. 14 and Oct. 22, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be conducting a resurfacing project on Wood Street between Roosevelt Road and Congress Parkway as part of a citywide Arterial Resurfacing Program. The construction will take an estimated 4-5 weeks to conclude with an anticipated completion between Nov. 18 and Nov. 26.

The road and all buildings, as well as parking accessed via Wood Street, will remain open throughout the construction, though there will likely be traffic congestion. Drivers should expect delays along the length of Wood Street, particularly in the vicinity of the Wood Street Parking Structure, for the duration of the resurfacing project. The university has been working with the city to ensure minimal disruption to patient and staff parking access.

The area around Taylor St. will be omitted from resurfacing in light of the ongoing construction, and will be resurfaced upon the completion of the new facilities. Anyone who would like to consider other methods of commuting during the disruption can contact commuteadvice@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

John Coronado

jcoronad@uic.edu