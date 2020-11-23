Workplace-Related Intimate Personal Relationship Policy

To: UIC Employees

From: Michael Ginsburg, Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Recently, the University of Illinois System adopted a new policy called Workplace-Related Intimate Personal Relationships. This policy is intended to address potential conflicts and to reduce the risk of any actual or apparent conflict of interest resulting from particular types of intimate personal relationships.

To assist in furthering your understanding of this policy, the University has developed a 5-minute video which offers specific examples and how to handle them under this policy. Please view the video to familiarize yourself with the types of workplace-related intimate personal relationships that may require reporting.

If you have any questions after viewing the video, please contact Susan Balmes in UIC Human Resources at balmes@uic.edu or 312-355-5230.