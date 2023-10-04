Your input is needed about sustainability at UIC

Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda

invites you to a town hall meeting on the 2024 update

of UIC’s Climate Commitment Action Plan

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Room 301, Student Center East

and live online via Zoom webinar

UIC has been a leader in sustainability in higher education for nearly 15 years and adopted its first Climate Action Plan in 2009. That plan was refined in 2018 to include specific strategies and recognition that it should be updated every five years. Therefore, input from the university community is needed. Chancellor Miranda will provide opening remarks and CCAP 2024 Planning Team members will give an overview of the update process and answer questions about UIC’s sustainability goals.

Please RSVP in advance and submit questions online prior to the town hall.

A recording will be available after the event.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioner and available via closed caption. For any other accommodation needs, please email sustainability@uic.edu.

The Climate Commitment Action Plan 2024 Town Hall has been designated as an approved event. Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and university operations permitting, and are not required to use benefit time.

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu