You’re Invited! DPI and The 78 Innovation District Plans – Information and Q&A Town Hall

You’re Invited

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation and the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, in collaboration with the Discovery Partners Institute, will host a “DPI and The 78 Innovation District Plans Information and Q&A Town Hall,” to share the details of DPI’s exciting new building planned for The 78, and to solicit additional feedback from the campus community regarding how the university can cement its footprint within this groundbreaking development opportunity.

When



Thursday, Feb. 2

4-5 p.m.

Where



The Virtual Town Hall will take place via live Zoom webinar.

A recording will be made available after the event.

RSVP



Please RSVP in advance.

Questions and feedback will be accepted via the Zoom webinar Q&A during the event.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioner and available via closed caption.

For any other accommodation needs, please email Tyler Nielsen, pniels2@uic.edu.

The DPI and The 78 Innovation District Plans – Information and Q&A Town Hall has been designated as an approved event.

Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and university operations permitting, and are not required to use benefit time.

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu