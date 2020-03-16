A message to our community

Dear members of the UIC Community,

We have learned that a graduate medical trainee at the College of Medicine has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case among UIC faculty, staff or students and was related to travel.

The individual, a resident physician practicing in a clinical setting at UI Health, is now self-isolating and recovering at home.

In line with the campus’ response plan and guidance from public health officials and as a precaution, UI Health has taken action to notify individuals who may have interacted with this person. In some cases, individuals in the UIC community who were in close contact with the medical trainee have been asked to remain quarantined at home for at least 14 days.

We understand that this news may cause concern. Please be assured that, at this time, we believe the risk to others on campus is contained to those individuals who have already been contacted by University Health Services. If you have not been contacted, there is no evidence you are at an increased risk as a result of this one case on campus.

News and public guidelines about COVID-19 are rapidly evolving. We encourage you to visit today.uic.edu/coronavirus daily for updates from UIC and CDC.gov for evolving federal guidelines

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs