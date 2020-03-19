ACCC Operational Status

While many at UIC shift to learning and working remotely, the Academic Computing & Communications Center (ACCC) would like to provide awareness on the status of technology services and support for the university.

ACCC is committed to ensuring the UIC community is able to continue their daily work as smoothly as possible while remaining safe and healthy. While a majority of our staff is also working remotely, we have worked to minimize the impact to our services and support.

For details on ACCC’s operational levels and service impacts, please visit https://accc.uic.edu/reduced-operations

Additionally, we have created focused pages noting technology resources available to students, faculty, and staff, available at https://accc.uic.edu/support/academic-continuity

Please contact us with any questions at consult@uic.edu

Sincerely,

Cynthia Herrera Lindstrom

Assistant Vice Chancellor and CIO, HIPAA Privacy and Security Officer

