ACCC Support for Remote Teaching After Spring Break

Dear Instructors,



While you are doing your part to continue providing quality education through remote teaching, ACCC’s support teams are also operating remotely at full capacity.



To foster a smooth transition back to classes, please follow the six steps in our Faculty Blackboard Back to School Checklist: go.uic.edu/Blackboard_Checklist. To manage your Blackboard courses quickly and conveniently, visit the online resources listed at the bottom of this message.



We strongly encourage you to perform a test run with your students prior to the beginning of classes following spring break. Please remember to follow our Academic Continuity guidelines: accc.uic.edu/support/academic-continuity.



Support for You & Your Students



For learning technologies such as Blackboard, Blackboard Collaborate, and Panopto:

Email Support will remain available Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Email LTS@uic.edu.

Phone support will be available Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. by calling 312-413-0003 option 1. If you leave a message, a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf and we will follow up with you.

For other technologies such as Webex, VPN, and Passwords:

The Contact Us form is available at accc.uic.edu/forms/contact-us or you can email us at consult@uic.edu.

Phone support will be available Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by calling 312-413-0003 option 9. If you leave a message, a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf and we will follow up with you.

You can always report outages of ACCC services by calling 312-413-0003 option 2

Please note that while we have taken measures to minimize delays, you may experience longer than usual wait times due to an expected higher volume of requests. Nearly all ACCC staff are working remotely to support the UIC community at this time. We thank you for your patience.

The ACCC computer labs and the University Libraries are currently closed for the health and safety of students and staff. If any of your students express that they do not have access to a computer and/or internet, please:

Note to them that they can join and participate in virtual class sessions from their smartphones

Encourage them to fill out the request form at https://accc.uic.edu/forms/laptop-request

Online Conferencing & Collaboration Tools



Visit answers.uillinois.edu/uic/conferencing for information on online conferencing and collaboration options such as Webex, Zoom, Google Hangouts Meet and Microsoft Teams.



Online Resources to Get Help

Get Troubleshooting Tips on VPN, Blackboard Learn, software, WiFi, virtual lectures using Collaborate, Zoom or Webex, and more through ACCC’s Guide: go.uic.edu/troubleshooting-tips

Get answers to the most common technology questions on ACCC’s Knowledge Base: go.uic.edu/answers

Access our Blackboard Basic Steps for Academic Continuity Tutorial: answers.uillinois.edu/uic/continuity-tutorial

Search the Blackboard Help Site: help.blackboard.com

Learn more about Technology Basics for Academic Continuity: accc.uic.edu/support/academic-continuity

Browse the ACCC-LTS Webinar calendar to sign up for webinars or find past webinar recordings on teaching and learning topics, such as Webex, Panopto, VoiceThread, Blackboard Collaborate, and more: answers.uillinois.edu/uic/webinars

ACCC is committed to supporting UIC instructors, students and staff. We are here to help!

Please reach us at LTS@uic.edu with requests for assistance.

Sincerely,

Cynthia Herrera Lindstrom

Assistant Vice Chancellor and CIO