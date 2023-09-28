Blue Line project update: Temporary UIC-Halsted station closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Chicago Transit Authority has announced work being performed as part of the Forest Park Branch Rebuild will require a temporary closure of the UIC-Halsted station this weekend.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, through 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, Blue Line trains will operate in two segments: between O’Hare and LaSalle, and between Forest Park and Illinois Medical District. The Clinton, UIC-Halsted and Racine stations will be temporarily closed.

This temporary change in weekend service is necessary to allow crews to connect the recently installed tracks with the power and signal systems and begin conducting the required testing to allow for Blue Line trains to operate through the completed project area.

Free, 24/7 local shuttle buses will run between the IMD and Jackson Blue Line stations this weekend. When trains resume serving the Clinton and UIC-Halsted stations, the free shuttle buses will continue between the IMD and UIC-Halsted stations.

Riders are encouraged to use the nearby Green Line, Pink Line and CTA bus service as alternatives during the closures. Free and reduced-fare rides also are being offered on select bus and rail routes in the area.

For alternative service options and project updates, visit the CTA’s Forest Park Branch Rebuild website.

The Loomis Street auxiliary entrance of the Racine station is slated to reopen Sunday, Oct. 8, upon completion of additional track work. The main entrance of the Racine station will remain closed and is expected to reopen in late 2024.

While the timing of this temporary closure is not ideal as it coincides with UIC’s Spark music concert, the work being conducted is a key part of completing the multiphase project on time. Your continued patience is appreciated.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Robert Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs