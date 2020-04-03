Campus Parking Update

Dear faculty, staff, and student employees,

Thanks to all of you for your cooperation and flexibility as the UIC community continues to make its way through the many new circumstances which have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many things changing on an almost daily basis, you have risen to the challenge of transitioning to a digital campus and workplace so we can stem the spread of the virus at UIC and beyond. We are grateful for all you have done and are continuing to do.

In order to coincide with Governor Pritzker’s extension of the Stay at Home Order, which will last until April 30, UIC is immediately suspending payroll deduction of university parking fees for the month of April. As a result, you will not see any parking charges on your next paycheck. Moving forward, we will be sure to provide you with campus parking updates as they become available.

If you have questions or need more information, please email parking@uic.edu.

Thank you again for all you are doing to support UIC’s mission and protect the health and safety of our university community.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services