Celebrate America Recycles Day at UIC on Nov. 15

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Join Planning, Sustainability and Project Management in celebrating America Recycles Day on Friday, Nov. 15.

The campus community can take part in special recycling collections at Student Center East from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Student Center West from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Look for the green Sustainability at UIC tables, where you can learn more about recycling at UIC and bring items such as batteries, writing utensils, plastic bags/stretchy plastic film and personal electronics to recycle.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to play an active role in UIC’s recycling efforts by doing the following:

Employees must take the contents of their desk trash cans and other disposable materials to their office’s central collection areas and place it in the appropriate bins, as building service workers do not service personal trash receptacles.

Recyclable items must be empty, clean and dry before being placed in a bin, as contaminated items can affect entire truckloads of recyclables. A helpful guideline: “If in doubt, throw it out.”

Cardboard boxes should be flattened and placed behind hallway bins. This applies to anyone who receives deliveries, including those in labs and clinics.

Plastic bags, pens, markers and batteries should not be placed in recycling bins. However, specially marked recycling bins for these items are available at Student Center East, Student Center West, the Student Services Building, the Physical Plant Building and the College of Medicine.

Office supplies made of plastic and metal should not be placed in office recycling bins. Consider donating these items to UIC’s Great Stuff Exchange, which repurposes office supplies. Unfortunately, furniture cannot be recycled.

If you have questions or need more information, email recycling@uic.edu.

Best,

Andy Mitchell

Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Sustainability

