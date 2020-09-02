Chicago campus fall safety update

Dear Chicago campus students, faculty and staff,

While fall semester 2020 marks an unprecedented start to a new academic year, I want to assure you that the university continues to do everything possible to keep the UIC community safe during these unique and often challenging times.

Our expanding COVID-19 saliva testing and contact tracing program is at the heart of our efforts and will remain so until the state is ready to move into Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan. We will also remain vigilant in our execution of cleaning and sanitization plans we have put in place to ensure campus buildings, classrooms, labs and vehicles remain safe for those who use them.

Although fewer people will be on campus this semester, new and improved campus safety and security resources continue to be available to students, faculty and staff. You’re encouraged to download the updated UIC SAFE App, a free personal security tool that provides access to on- and off-campus safety features, plus key UIC COVID-19 news you’ll need to know.

The app offers these new features, and you can see how they work on the SAFE app YouTube channel:

COVID-19 Direct Connect

You can quickly access key campus information and resources:

UIC SAFE Profile

Allows you to provide your name, phone number, and designated safe word via a one-time registration so UIC Police can reach you in an emergency and verify your identity.

Work Alone

You can set a timer to “check in” periodically with a friend or family member when working alone on campus (e.g., lab, library, office, studio). Failing to check in will send an automatic alert to that person so they can make sure you’re okay.

Report Light Outage

Directly report a light outage or broken lights on campus to Facilities Management.

The UIC SAFE app also provides additional interactive safety tools to directly connect you with assistance when needed, report safety issues and concerns, and alert you about emergency situations.

UIC Police will continue its normal patrols in the area and campus buildings via foot, cars, and bikes.

UIC also has more than 1,475 Startel units that are located throughout the public walkways, restrooms, common areas and elevators across the campus and offer direct access to university police.

Additional campus safety resources include the following:

Parking Garages and Outdoor Security

Contract security are present in all five UIC parking garages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They will also continue to provide additional support by securing the internal parts of the east and west sides of the UIC campus from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week.

UIC Night Ride

UIC Night Ride is a free, on-demand transportation service for employees and students that operates daily from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Any student, staff or faculty member can use their NetID and password to create an account and use the TransLoc Rider app to request shuttles that travel in designated service areas surrounding the campus, including UIC John Marshall Law School. You can also call 312-996-6800 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. to schedule a ride. The average expected wait time is less than eight minutes.

Night Ride vehicles are sanitized twice daily and deep cleaned on a rotating basis. Capacity restrictions and social distancing will be maintained on all trips, and face coverings must be worn to board.

UIC Safe Walk

Safe Walk is a free walking escort service you can access 24/7. A member of student patrol or a police officer will be dispatched to escort you to your UIC campus destination. To schedule a walking safety escort, call 312-996-2830 approximately 10 to 15 minutes before you plan to depart. To schedule a walking safety escort for the UIC John Marshall Law School campus, please call 312-427-2730. Security walks to surrounding JMLS areas are typically available from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

UIC Police Student Patrol

Student Patrol’s primary responsibility this semester is to check for open and ajar doors on campus buildings and provide walking safety escorts on the Chicago campus.

Campus Lighting Surveys

Chicago campus lighting surveys will resume in September. If you would like to participate in this ongoing safety project, please email Sgt. Terry Williams.

I hope you will use many of these free safety resources when on campus this fall. We also welcome your feedback and will use it to help improve our current services or explore new ones. Please email us at safetytip@uic.edu and let us know your thoughts.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services