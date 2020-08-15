Clarification for Faculty Teaching on Campus

Dear Faculty,

On the advice of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, we write to clarify that faculty have the choice whether to teach on campus or online this Fall. This became de facto the case last week, since the only classes that the administration required to be taught on campus were the first-year seminars (or equivalents) and those were moved to online delivery.

If any faculty members assigned to on-campus classes wish to move their class online, they should inform their department head or chair by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th in order for the registrar to have enough time to adjust the class schedule and alert the students.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs