Clarification for Faculty Teaching on Campus
Dear Faculty,
On the advice of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee, we write to clarify that faculty have the choice whether to teach on campus or online this Fall. This became de facto the case last week, since the only classes that the administration required to be taught on campus were the first-year seminars (or equivalents) and those were moved to online delivery.
If any faculty members assigned to on-campus classes wish to move their class online, they should inform their department head or chair by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th in order for the registrar to have enough time to adjust the class schedule and alert the students.
Sincerely,
Michael Amiridis
Chancellor
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
Contact
Categories
Chancellor officials, Official Communications
Topics