COVID-19 Employee Health Information

UIC faculty and staff,

As the spread of COVID-19 continues across the state and nation, we are writing to provide guidance on any necessary steps you should take, as an employee of the university, in the event that you have been exposed to the virus or if you become ill.

Any employee who is experiencing life-threatening symptoms should seek the closest care as soon as possible. This may include dialing 911.

For all UIC employees working on site to maintain critical and essential operations:

if you are experiencing symptoms and need to be tested,

if you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and/or

if you were tested for COVID-19 outside of University Health Services,

do not come to work. Isolate at home, contact your supervisor, and call University Health Services at 312-996-7420 and select the COVID-19 option. The call will be directed to a customer service agent who will ask for demographic information (including UIN and supervisor’s email), any potential exposure, and any symptoms you may have. Please have this information available when making the call. The agent will provide you with information on your next steps. This line is available seven days per week, 24 hours a day. Nurse consultation and scheduling will occur Monday through Friday 8 am to 6 pm. Calls outside these times will be returned on the next business day.

For all other UIC employees working remotely:

if you are experiencing symptoms and need to be tested,

if you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and/or

if you were tested for COVID-19 outside of University Health Services,

do not come to campus. Isolate at home and contact your provider and your supervisor. Contact University Health Services if you test positive, need guidance on work status, or have any questions by completing the online form HERE.

University Health Services will triage all employee reports, respond to employees, schedule any necessary testing, provide any necessary contact tracing within the University, advise on change of work status, and communicate with employees and supervisors within 24-48 hours. Please note that the University has several testing locations for employees. These locations are by appointment only, and are scheduled through this University Health Services process.

In addition to utilizing University Health Services, you also have options to access care through your primary care provider office or medical home. If your medical home is UI Health, you can also contact 866-600-CARE to connect with COVID-19 nurse triage or your primary care clinic.

As a reminder, if you are sick, please stay home. Governor Pritzker has extended the state’s stay-at-home order until April 30, 2020, and we encourage all members of our UIC family to exercise good judgement and social distancing, which has been deemed as the best way to continue to prevent the transmission of the virus. Employees are encouraged to review the University’s website dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes up-to-date information and resources for our communities.

Thank you for your continued support of one another.

Sincerely,

David C. Marder, MD, MPH

Director, University Health Services

For more information, please contact:

Margaret Moser

mlmoser@uic.edu