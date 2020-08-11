COVID-19 Flexible Work Arrangements for Employees

Dear faculty and staff,

UIC Human Resources (HR) and the Office for Access and Equity (OAE) have worked closely with the University of Illinois System HR Office to establish guidelines ensuring that all employees have flexibility in their work arrangements to the maximum extent possible, within the context of their job duties and the operations of their department/unit. This includes, and is not limited to, remote work arrangements, alternative scheduling, and other adjustments to the work environment. All departments and units are directed to adopt highly flexible work arrangements for employees.

Further details of these guidelines can be found on the UIC HR website, under the Road to Recovery Flexible Work Arrangements for Employees tab: https://hr.uic.edu/covid-19-roadtorecovery/.

Sincerely,

Michael H. Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor, Office for Access and Equity