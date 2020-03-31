COVID-19 reminder: keep your guard up

Dear students, faculty, staff and friends:

So much has been asked of you over the last few weeks in the push to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Many of you have been uprooted, disrupted and distanced from family, friends and colleagues. You have transitioned into a world that is suddenly more virtual than personal, sacrificing many of the daily rhythms and joys of life.

You have responded with remarkable understanding, compassion and commitment. And at this critical stage in the effort, as Governor Pritzker extends his stay-at-home order through the end of April, please don’t let your guard down.

Experts say the coming weeks could bring the payoff for everything you are doing – a peak in cases that will hopefully shift the tide of the pandemic. So keep staying close to home. Keep up the social distancing. Keep washing your hands and covering coughs and sneezes. Keep watching out for each other. All of our efforts now will help our campus communities, our state and our nation return to the lives we cherish.

Sincerely,

Tim Killeen, President, University of Illinois System

Barb Wilson, Executive Vice President and VP for Academic Affairs, University of Illinois System

Robert J. Jones, Chancellor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Michael D. Amiridis, Chancellor, University of Illinois at Chicago

Susan J. Koch, Chancellor, University of Illinois at Springfield

