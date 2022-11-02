Election Day holiday, Nov. 8

Dear students, faculty and staff,

This year’s Election Day, Nov. 8, is a designated state holiday.

While eligible faculty and staff will receive paid holiday time, the university never fully closes and essential operations will continue, including clinical operations at UI Health. Please refer to the university’s Leave: Holidays webpage for eligibility, usage and pay policies for designated holidays.

Following is a general reminder about university operations Nov. 8:

Like other state holidays, the university will not hold any classes or exams on this day.

Libraries, computer labs and most classroom buildings will be closed.

The Counseling Center will be closed. Links to crisis support services are available on the Counseling Center website. If there is a health or safety emergency, please call 911.

University Housing, Campus Recreation, Dining Services and the Student Centers will be open, but some services may have reduced hours.

On-campus SHIELD saliva testing will be closed.

Whether you vote on campus or at your local polling location, everyone is encouraged to vote during the upcoming general election.

Sincerely,

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for UIC Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez

smcginn@uic.edu