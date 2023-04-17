Free oral cancer screening events starting April 17
In recognition of Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month in April, free oral cancer screenings are available this month at UI Health, Mile Square Health Center sites and the University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry.
Media are invited to cover the first of five screening events to spread awareness among the community of this no-cost, health-promoting service.
When
April 17
2-4 p.m.
Where
UI Health
Specialty Care Building, 6th Floor
1009 S. Wood St.
Details
Dr. Nicholas Callahan, UIC assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery, is available to discuss the importance of oral cancer screenings and the steps people can take to protect themselves.
Events will be held throughout the month of April, in partnership with the University of Illinois Cancer Center:
- April 17: UI Health Specialty Care Building, 1009 S. Wood St., 6th floor, 1-4 p.m.
- April 18: UIC College of Dentistry, 801 S. Paulina St., 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- April 21: UI Health Specialty Care Building, 1009 S. Wood St., 6th floor, 1-4 p.m.
- April 26: Mile Square Health Center – Auburn Gresham, 839 W. 79th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- April 27: Mile Square Health Center – Back of the Yards, 4630 S. Bishop St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Important things to know about oral cancer screenings:
- An oral cancer screening is an opportunity to have personalized time with a trained licensed oral health expert.
- Oral cancer in Chicago is a racial disparity issue because there are south and west communities that have higher rates of incidence than other communities.
- There is growing evidence that poor oral health increases risk for oral cancer.
- Black males are at the highest risk to die from oral cancer compared with other males.
Contact
Jacqueline Carey
312-996-8277
jmcarey@uic.edu
twitter.com/JCareyUIC