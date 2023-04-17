Free oral cancer screening events starting April 17

In recognition of Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month in April, free oral cancer screenings are available this month at UI Health, Mile Square Health Center sites and the University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry.

Media are invited to cover the first of five screening events to spread awareness among the community of this no-cost, health-promoting service.

When

April 17

2-4 p.m.

Where

UI Health

Specialty Care Building, 6th Floor

1009 S. Wood St.

Details

Dr. Nicholas Callahan, UIC assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery, is available to discuss the importance of oral cancer screenings and the steps people can take to protect themselves.

Events will be held throughout the month of April, in partnership with the University of Illinois Cancer Center:

April 17: UI Health Specialty Care Building, 1009 S. Wood St., 6th floor, 1-4 p.m.

April 18: UIC College of Dentistry, 801 S. Paulina St., 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

April 21: UI Health Specialty Care Building, 1009 S. Wood St., 6th floor, 1-4 p.m.

April 26: Mile Square Health Center – Auburn Gresham, 839 W. 79th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

April 27: Mile Square Health Center – Back of the Yards, 4630 S. Bishop St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Important things to know about oral cancer screenings: