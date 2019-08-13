Hospital to host ‘handprint’ ceremony with pediatric cancer patients

The University of Illinois at Chicago is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels. The grant will be used to support cancer research and cancer survivorship programs for patients at UI Health, UIC’s clinical health enterprise.

To celebrate, pediatric cancer patients and their families will dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe during a check presentation ceremony on Aug. 13.

Photo by Itati Tapia from Pexels

WHEN:

Aug. 13

2 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC College of Medicine Research Building – Moss Auditorium

909 S. Wolcott Ave.

Parking Lot B2

900 S. Wolcott Ave.

WHO:

Remarks will be provided by:

Dr. Benjamin Van Voorhees, professor and head of pediatrics at UIC

Dr. Mary Lou Schmidt, professor and head of pediatric hematology/oncology at UIC

Cancer survivors

Hyundai representatives

DETAILS:

At 2 p.m., in the Moss Auditorium of the UIC College of Medicine Research Building (909 S. Wolcott Ave.), pediatric cancer survivors will share their stories and a Hyundai representative will present a $100,000 check to UIC’s Dr. Benjamin Van Voorhees and Dr. Mary Lou Schmidt.

At 2:30 p.m., in a nearby parking lot (900 S. Wood St.), children who have cancer, survivors and family members will participate in the program’s signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they’ll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white vehicle. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle are meant to represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

“I know full well the huge benefit that Hyundai Hope on Wheels’ generous support can provide,” said Schmidt, who is a member of the University of Illinois Cancer Center. “We were awarded a similar grant in 2013 and used that opportunity to further grow our Children’s Oncology Group Program by opening more trials and increasing enrollments at UIC, Rush University Medical Center and the John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County. These hospitals reside in the Illinois Medical District and serve the most vulnerable infants, children, adolescents and young adults in Chicago. Our patient population is extremely diverse and often left out of clinical trials that can dramatically improve their chance of survival and their quality of life.”

UIC is one of 77 recipients of a Hyundai Impact Award Grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels, which is a nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers. In total, the nonprofit will award a $16 million in new grants to clinical and research organizations to develop innovative approaches to finding a cure for childhood cancer.

“For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease,” says Scott Fink, Hyundai board chair and owner of Hyundai of New Port Richey, Florida. “Hyundai’s contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer.”