Important Information about Summer 2020: Study Abroad, Summer Session, and Orientation

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

This email is to alert you to several decisions that have been made about Summer 2020 courses and programs at UIC in light of the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Study Abroad & International Exchange Programs

UIC is cancelling all summer study abroad and exchange programs. This includes all programs sponsored by the Study Abroad Office and any other study abroad or exchange programs that are offered in the colleges and other units.

We will continue to monitor developments regarding fall study abroad and exchange programs, and decisions about these programs will be made at a later date.

If you have questions regarding this, please consult the UIC Study Abroad Office website (studyabroad.uic.edu) or contact the office at 312-413-7662 or sao@uic.edu. Students seeking alternative UIC summer courses should contact their academic advisor.

Summer Sessions

Summer Session 1 and Summer Session 2 will be offered online only . There will be no in-person classes or labs.

Registration for Summer 1 & 2 will begin on April 15, 2020.

Summer Session 1 term is May 18 – June 12.

Summer Session 2 term is June 15 – August 7.

New Student Orientation

New Student Orientation programs for first-year, transfer and readmit students for the Fall 2020 semester will occur entirely online.

Colleges should begin preparation to deliver all their advising sessions virtually once students have completed their orientation sessions. Colleges can facilitate advising and registration for their students in their preferred format.

Questions regarding Orientation can be directed to Marc Mobley, Director of New Student and Family Programs, at mobleym@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs