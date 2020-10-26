Information for Undergraduate Students

Note: This message is intended for undergraduate students. A message for graduate students is forthcoming.

Dear UIC Undergraduate Students,

This has been a unique and challenging semester and I hope that you and your families are well. As we move toward the end of the semester I am writing to provide information in response to some inquiries we have been receiving.

Will UIC offer the choice to take classes credit/no credit this semester?

No, UIC will not offer a new Credit/No Credit grading option this semester. This decision was made after consultation with the college deans and the Faculty Senate. Fall grades will follow the customary letter grading system.

Will the academic calendar for spring change?

No, the academic calendar for the spring semester will not change. We will follow the published calendar next semester. The semester begins on January 11th; UIC will observe Martin Luther King Day on January 18th ; spring break is March 22-26; and final exams are May 3-7. The detailed calendar can be found at https://catalog.uic.edu/ucat/academic-calendar/#Fall2020

December 2020 graduation will be virtual. Information about Spring 2021 will be announced at a later date. You can also visit commencement.uic.edu for updated information.

Where is Information about Spring Registration?

Check your portal at my.uic.edu for detailed spring registration information.

Where can I go if I am struggling with reliable internet or need a laptop?

Technology Solutions, formerly known as ACCC, is reopening the laptop and hotspot loaner program effective November 2. Students who do not have reliable access internet or a computer can submit a request at accc.uic.edu/forms/laptop-request. Please email LTS@uic.edu with any questions.

Is November 3rd a university holiday?

Yes, this year Governor Pritzker designated Election Day as a state holiday. There will be no classes. Please don’t forget to vote ! For City of Chicago residents, there will be early voting at UIC Student Center East on Wednesday October 28th through Friday, October 30th, 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Will Study Abroad be reinstated for Spring 2021?

No. University is suspending study abroad programs for the Spring 2021 semester.

The global situation continues to pose unacceptable levels of risks for international travelers. The U.S. Department of State has maintained its travel advisories of Levels 3 and 4 (“Reconsider Travel” and “Do Not Travel”) for most countries, and the CDC lists most countries at Level 3 (“Risk is High/Avoid Non-essential Travel”).

There are options for students, including participating in the new Virtual International Internship Program to gain valuable international work experience while earning UIC credit. Interested students should contact Dr. Kyle Rausch (Study Abroad Office Executive Director) at kcrausch@uic.edu or schedule an appointment for more information.

I also want to remind you of the resources at our “one-stop” website here. You can find information on everything from spring registration, to emergency financial aid, to tutoring, to mental health counseling, and so forth.

I wish you all the best for a Happy Thanksgiving and a good end to the semester.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs