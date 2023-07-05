Information regarding the Supreme Court decision

Dear faculty, staff, and students,

In light of the recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. (SFAI) v. President and Fellows of Harvard and SFAI v. University of North Carolina, the university system issued a statement reiterating our collective commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Last week, we also communicated with deans, directors and department heads and will continue to do so as we review specifics related to the court’s decision.

UIC values the contributions and perspectives of individuals from all backgrounds and firmly believes that a diverse and inclusive community enhances the university experience for everyone at UIC – students, faculty, and staff alike – and promotes our ability to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. As an institution, our priority is to ensure that our policies and practices align with the court’s decision while still upholding our mission to provide a transformative educational experience that prepares students to be leaders and engaged global citizens.

In anticipation of the decision, UIC established a task force led by the provost’s office and composed of college representatives, admissions, student affairs, diversity, legal and other campus units to look at our current practices and to prepare for, and implement, any necessary changes. You can expect guidance from the task force in the weeks and months to come. We also welcome any comments or suggestions, best addressed to provost@uic.edu.

UIC’s mission is to provide the broadest possible access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence. We are resolute in our commitment to that mission.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda

Chancellor

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs