Media Advisory: Dr. Anthony Fauci to visit UIC

Dr. Anthony Fauci will visit the University of Illinois Chicago to join Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda for the inaugural Chair Chats talk. The Chair Chats series brings well-known leaders and influential visionaries to the UIC community to explore powerful ideas for an equitable, vibrant future.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Feb. 20

1-2:15 p.m.

WHERE:

Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

DETAILS:

America’s most distinguished public health leader, Dr. Anthony Fauci meets Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda for a conversation that will explore health equity, the future of pandemic response and his service as a key adviser to seven U.S. presidents and as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly 40 years.

Through engaging conversations on crucial issues, the Chair Chats series fosters connection and access to educational, research and clinical excellence, aligning with UIC’s mission and role in shaping the future in Chicago and beyond.

Media that wish to cover the discussion should RSVP to Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez, smcginn@uic.edu, 312-996-2398; or Brian Flood, bflood@uic.edu, 312-996-7681.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Registered media may access the Dorin Forum using the door on the far right-hand side at the main entrance with the Early Access/Press Entrance sign. Proceed to the media check-in table upon arrival.