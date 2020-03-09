Message from the Chancellor

Dear members of the UIC community,

Over the last few days you have received a number of communications regarding our University’s decisions and current plans in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. These are the results of the hard work of our emergency operations policy group, and the many other dedicated individuals who help to inform and advise the group. Since we first learned about COVID-19, they have spent a considerable amount of time reviewing and revising our emergency response plans and preparing UIC to address the complex issues we may face. The leadership of this group will continue to meet on a daily basis, assessing the situation as new information and data become available, recommending appropriate action as needed, and continuing to communicate with you frequently.

During the next few weeks we will need the cooperation of every member of our community, as we work to protect the health and safety of everyone. We are fortunate to have among us some of the world’s medical and public health experts guiding our efforts. We place our trust in science and we embrace our personal and collective responsibility to follow the experts’ recommendations and protect the most vulnerable among us. This is not the time to be afraid – this is the time to be informed, to be diligent and to lead by example.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor