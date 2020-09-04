Message from the Chancellor

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The fall semester is off to a strong start and we are very encouraged by your commitment to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures on campus. In the last three weeks we have performed more than 6,500 COVID-19 saliva tests and we have a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.45%.

As a community we have shown that we are diligent in wearing face coverings on campus, washing hands frequently and staying physically distanced. These safety measures – in conjunction with testing and contact tracing – are designed to prevent the spread of infection and minimize exposure to others and the results so far indicate that they are working on our campus. I’m grateful to all of you for the role you have played in protecting each other.

Many universities across the country are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases mainly as a result of social gatherings that are not related to academic activities. To avoid a similar spike at UIC, we have decided to limit student social gatherings on campus to 10 or fewer people in public spaces and a maximum of four in living spaces. These gatherings will still require distancing and face covering. Individuals who violate the safety rules and pose an immediate threat to the health or safety of themselves or others will be subject to due process according to the Student Disciplinary Policy, which could result in suspension and dismissal from campus.

To continue our successful plans for a hybrid system of on-campus and remote learning, I implore you to practice safety measures even when you are off campus, particularly during the upcoming holiday weekend. During this period, we need to be even more diligent and not fall into the trap of complacency. Please do your part by following public health measures at all times.

We also rely on your feedback to improve our efforts. An online form is available for anyone who wishes to share suggestions, as well as concerns about activities that do not adhere to the campus safety protocols.

Be smart, stay informed and stay well!

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor