Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics Groundbreaking
UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis
and
The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System (UI Health)
cordially invite you to experience the livestream groundbreaking of the
UI Health Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics
Thursday, August 13, 2020
11:30 a.m. (Livestream available)
11:45 a.m. (Program begins)
Due to event capacity limits and continued physical distancing guidelines,
this event will be closed to the public but made available using a livestream channel.
To receive access to the online livestream of the groundbreaking, please
provide your preferred contact information online.
The new Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics building will have six floors of patient care space providing a new home for outpatient surgeries and endoscopic procedures in addition to other outpatient services including ophthalmology, otolaryngology, transplant, urology, gastroenterology, pre-anesthesia, diagnostic imaging and an on-site pharmacy.
Live captioning services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via YouTube livestream link. For any other accommodation needs, please email judee@uic.edu.
Chancellor officials, Official Communications
