Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics Groundbreaking

UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis

and

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System (UI Health)

cordially invite you to experience the livestream groundbreaking of the

UI Health Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics

Thursday, August 13, 2020

11:30 a.m. (Livestream available)

11:45 a.m. (Program begins)

Due to event capacity limits and continued physical distancing guidelines,

this event will be closed to the public but made available using a livestream channel.

To receive access to the online livestream of the groundbreaking, please

provide your preferred contact information online.

The new Outpatient Surgery Center & Specialty Clinics building will have six floors of patient care space providing a new home for outpatient surgeries and endoscopic procedures in addition to other outpatient services including ophthalmology, otolaryngology, transplant, urology, gastroenterology, pre-anesthesia, diagnostic imaging and an on-site pharmacy.

Live captioning services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via YouTube livestream link. For any other accommodation needs, please email judee@uic.edu.