Release of Zoom AI Companion postponed

Dear students, faculty and staff,

On Feb. 15, Technology Solutions announced several updates to UIC Zoom, including new AI functionality expected to be available today. While all other noted updates are now in effect, we have postponed the release of Zoom AI Companion while we take some additional time to best understand the impact of this functionality, particularly with regard to the UIC research community.

Technology Solutions will share a new release date as soon as these concerns have been addressed.

In the meantime, we ask the UIC community to refrain from the use or purchase of other AI meeting assistant tools. Once released, the Zoom AI Companion tool will be UIC’s managed and vetted tool of choice, whose functionality is included in current licensing.

We look forward to releasing this exciting and powerful tool in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the AI Companion tool, please visit the UIC Help Center webpage or email cio@uic.edu.

Regards,

Matt Riley

Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Information Officer

Technology Solutions

