Remote Learning: The Tools & Resources You Need

Dear Students,

With recent developments and UIC classes migrating to online or alternative communication channels by March 30th, we want to keep you informed of several services, tools, and resources that support your remote learning.

Technology Basics for Academic Continuity

Because conditions are changing rapidly, we are maintaining the latest information on resources for Academic Continuity here: go.uic.edu/academic-continuity-students. Additionally, a quick-reference guide to troubleshooting some of the more common problems you might encounter has been made available at go.uic.edu/troubleshooting-tips.

Visit the site noted above for information on:

Basic Technology Required for Students

Software Resources

Blackboard Learn – General Info

Blackboard Learn – Communication & Course Content

Meet & Collaborate Online with Instructors

Meet & Collaborate Online with Fellow Students

Communication Guidelines for Online Courses

Get Help

Basic Technology Required for Students

To successfully continue your studies in an online format, you need reliable access to the internet and to a computer and/or mobile device. If you do not have reliable access to these resources, please visit go.uic.edu/academic-continuity-students to review opportunities that may be available to you.

Software Resources

To complete their coursework, some students need to utilize specialized software that is typically limited to UIC computer labs due to licensing. Some software vendors are making their products temporarily available at no cost to students, and we are also happy to announce the availability of a virtual interface to our computer lab software – accessible through your browser! Guidance on accessing these resources can be found at go.uic.edu/academic-continuity-students.

Blackboard Learn Communication & Course Content

Blackboard Learn is a browser-based application. When Blackboard Learn is required, visit uic.blackboard.com and enter your UIC credentials to log in. See go.uic.edu/academic-continuity-students for information on accessing course content, using the Blackboard discussion board, taking tests in Blackboard and more.

Meet & Collaborate Online with Instructors & Students

Blackboard Collaborate is primarily focused on use for teaching and learning and is available through Blackboard course sites. This is the recommended solution for instructors to hold live classes with their remote students: go.uic.edu/blackboard-collaborate

Zoom is newly available across UIC, and is an alternative solution for meeting online with instructors and fellow students. go.uic.edu/zoom

Google Hangouts Meet provides web conferencing options – with phone call-in capability. This solution works well for students and small groups (please note this solution may not be available in certain countries): go.uic.edu/google-meet

Microsoft Teams provides collaboration tools and allows for conferencing – though only using computer audio (your computer’s microphone and speakers, or a headset). There is no phone call-in capability unless using the Teams mobile app: go.uic.edu/microsoft-teams

Status of ACCC Services & Operations

Please note that while nearly all ACCC staff are working remotely, we are constantly working to minimize delays and continue providing support to the UIC community. We thank you for your patience during this time.

Keep updated with ACCC Services and Operations at https://accc.uic.edu/reduced-operations. Some highlights are below:

Computer Labs and the UIC Library To help ensure the safety and well-being of UIC students and staff, all ACCC computer labs, and the University Libraries, are closed until further notice. Please visit go.uic.edu/academic-continuity-students for information on accessing software typically limited to the computer labs.



ACCC Support Walk-in support is unavailable until the university resumes normal operations Phone support will be available Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by calling 312-413-0003 option 9. If you leave a message, a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf and we will follow up with you. Support via email will be available Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We recommend using our Contact Us form, or you can email us at consult@uic.edu.



If you encounter any obstacles that prevent you from participating in your class remotely, please let your faculty member know or contact us for help.

Please be sure to check the ACCC’s Academic Continuity page (go.uic.edu/academic-continuity) for updates on services and operational status, as the situation with COVID-19 is constantly evolving.

Sincerely,

Cynthia Herrera Lindstrom

Assistant Vice Chancellor and CIO