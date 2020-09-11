Saliva Testing Update

Dear students, faculty and staff,

UIC’s saliva-based testing program will be unavailable if a SEIU Local 73 work stoppage occurs next week.

SEIU Local 73, which represents 4,000 Clerical, Technical, Service & Maintenance and Professional employees across the campus and in the Hospital, has announced an intent to strike beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, September 14.

If a work stoppage begins on Monday, September 14:

Weekly mandatory testing groups – students and staff in campus housing, certain students and faculty/staff in performing arts, and student-athletes and athletics staff–will be notified when testing will resume.

Individuals with scheduled voluntary testing appointments will receive an email to notify you that your scheduled appointment has been canceled. You will be able to reschedule online once testing resumes.

If there is no work stoppage, testing will continue as scheduled the week of September 14th.

Updates will be posted on the saliva testing webpage as additional information becomes available.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation