Student Evaluation of Teaching in Spring 2020

Dear Colleagues,

Because of the unusual circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, the necessity of remote instruction for the last 5 weeks of this semester, special treatment for how student evaluations for the Spring 2020 semester are utilized is in order. Therefore, the following policy will be followed for student evaluations of all faculty, instructors, and lecturers:

POLICY: Student evaluations of teaching for the Spring 2020 semester may be reviewed only by the faculty member and the faculty member’s department head or chair. The evaluations for any class may be used in the annual merit evaluations and as part of the promotion and tenure review only with the consent of the faculty member. If the faculty member chooses not to permit the use of class evaluations for annual merit review and/or promotion and tenure review, that fact may not be used to make a negative inference or held against the faculty member.

This policy has been approved by the UIC Senate Executive Committee.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs