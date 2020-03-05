Study Abroad and Faculty Travel Updates

Dear Students, Staff, and Faculty,

This email addresses study abroad/exchange programs for students and faculty travel, in light of the ongoing concerns about the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Study Abroad and Exchange Programs

Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the following recommendation: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/student-foreign-travel.html/. In light of this, UIC is urging all students currently on study abroad or exchange programs to return to the United States. It is important to keep in mind that, as the CDC indicates, this virus is spreading quickly across the globe and will likely reach many more regions and countries before it subsides. This means that areas that are registering few or no cases now could change very quickly. Students with questions regarding the effect of returning to the United States on their program and credit hours, please contact the UIC Study Abroad Office at 312-996-9492 or sao@uic.edu.

UIC will not participate in any study abroad programs in CDC Level 3 countries. Any students in these countries after they have been designated CDC Level 3 will be told to leave and if they choose to remain, will do so at their own risk.

The Cambridge Study Abroad program over spring break is cancelled . Please contact the UIC Study Abroad Office with questions. We are currently reviewing summer abroad programs and decisions about these programs will be made later this month and in early April, depending on the program. If you have questions, please consult the UIC Study Abroad Office website (https://studyabroad.uic.edu/) or contact the office at 312-996-9492 or sao@uic.edu.

Faculty and Staff Travel

No member of the faculty, staff or students may travel on university business or use university funds to CDC Level 3 countries (currently China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy) without explicit, written permission from Provost Susan Poser or Vice Chancellor Robert Barish.

The CDC Level 3 countries are listed on the CDC website and may change daily. A full list of CDC travel advisories can be found here.

Faculty, staff, and students should exercise caution and if at all possible, avoid making future international travel arrangements to CDC Level 2 (currently Japan) countries. If travel is deemed necessary, we strongly urge faculty and staff to enroll in the UIC Travel Roster, where they can also sign up for insurance (https://oge.uic.edu/international-travel-safety-enrollment/) and with the U.S. Embassy in each country they are visiting (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP).

Repatriation

Anyone who has travelled abroad to any of the countries designated CDC Level 3 should not come to campus upon return. This includes travel over spring break and travel that is not university sponsored or affiliated. Returning travelers who are not experiencing symptoms must self-quarantine for 14 days upon return. Returning travelers who are experiencing symptoms should quarantine themselves and call their health care provider or UI Health. Visit the UIC FAQ page at https://today.uic.edu/faqs-coronavirus for more information.

International Visitors

No UIC faculty, staff or students should invite international visitors to UIC from those countries that are listed as CDC Level 3 countries. Currently scheduled visits from Level 3 countries should be cancelled. Please exercise caution and consult with department heads and/or college deans concerning international visitors coming from Level 2 countries.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu