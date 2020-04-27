Supporting Asians and Asian Americans at UIC during COVID-19

Dear Students, Staff, and Faculty,

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an alarming increase in discriminatory incidents directed at Asians and Asian Americans across this country and across the world. The labeling of COVID-19 as the “Wuhan Virus” and the wide circulation of derogatory social media memes can have harmful consequences for Asians and Asian Americans everywhere and devalue the many contributions they have made to this country for centuries.

So in addition to worrying about the health and well-being of their families and the impact of this pandemic on their work and personal lives, as we all are, members of Asian and Asian American communities, including UIC’s own community, have been experiencing discriminatory acts ranging from name-calling and bullying to physical attacks.

At UIC, we have a long history of working very closely with the many Asian American communities of Chicago and we are very proud to count a large number of Asian and Asian American students and alumni in our ranks. It goes without saying that we denounce these xenophobic practices and rhetoric, which are antithetical to our ethos and culture, and we will not tolerate any form of harassment against Asian and Asian American students, faculty and staff. We recognize that members of our own community may be experiencing such ostracism and violence and that this may be impacting their mental health and well-being. We want you to know that we are here to support you.

Campus units that can provide support include the Global Asian Studies Program, the Asian American Resource and Cultural Center, the Office of the Dean of Students and the Office of International Services.

If you are a member of our UIC community who has experienced any form of prejudice, discrimination, or harassment on or off campus and would like to report it, please fill out this online form.

If you would like to learn more about the history of xenophobia and racism towards Asians and Asian Americans, you can find educational resources online.

We are, indeed, all in this together and we ask everyone to take extra care during this time to support each other so that we will emerge from this extraordinary period as an even stronger and more compassionate community.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs