Supporting UIC Students and Caregivers During COVID-19

Dear faculty and staff members,

The resiliency and ingenuity of our UIC community during this time of uncertainty, and especially those delivering front-line health care, continues to make me extremely proud. You are all examples of how we live out UIC’s mission on a daily basis: you continue to educate and serve our students, despite the obstacles this environment creates; address the immense challenges facing Chicago and our state; and provide much needed care to our communities.

I, along with many of you, have been asked by alumni, friends, donors and partners what can be done to help. In response, we have created two funds through which people can support our students and front-line caregivers.

The support raised will provide emergency funding for students in financial crisis to alleviate food insecurity, subsidize lost income and cover mental health services. Students in need can apply for funding here. It will also contribute to those of you providing care, allowing for the purchase and/or manufacturing of personal protective equipment and supplies for COVID-19 testing. There is also a page available with guidance on giving in-kind donations to UI Health.

Please feel free to share these links with anyone interested in providing help.

I am always grateful for and proud of all that you do for our students and our communities. I am especially heartened by seeing our UIC community uniting around all of our efforts to support one another during this unprecedented time.

Stay well,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor